Toronto

2 men arrested after security camera captures shots being fired at Brampton homes

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Peel police say Gurpreet Singh (top) and Husandeep Singh were the two men captured on security camera (left) firing shots at two homes in Brampton in July 2025. (Peel police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.