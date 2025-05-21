ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 men accused of impersonating Canada Post carriers to break into Toronto buildings and steal mail, packages

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

The suspects, Joshua Virah (left) and James Paul, are pictured in this composite image as well as the Canada Post jacket they allegedly used during the thefts. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.