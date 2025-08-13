ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

17-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal East York stabbing

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A police cruiser is parked outside the entrance of an apartment building in East York following a stabbing on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.


















Politics
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.