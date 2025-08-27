Toronto

16-year-old girl charged after allegedly stabbing elderly woman in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Updated

Published

Officers have confirmed that a 16-year-old girl was taken into custody after an elderly woman was stabbed in Scarborough.


















