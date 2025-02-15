ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man rushed to hospital after altercation in Etobicoke

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are on the scene of an altercation in Etobicoke on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.