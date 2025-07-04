ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

1 dead, another in hospital following collision in King Township

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 9 in King Township on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Chopper 24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.