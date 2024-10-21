Health

    • Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns

    TreeHouse Foods Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Oct. 18 as several of its frozen waffle products, distributed to stores throughout Canada and the U.S., may have been contaminated with Listeria. Courtesy: Treehouse Foods TreeHouse Foods Inc. issued a voluntary recall on Oct. 18 as several of its frozen waffle products, distributed to stores throughout Canada and the U.S., may have been contaminated with Listeria. Courtesy: Treehouse Foods
    Share

    A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.

    TreeHouse Foods, headquartered in Illinois, announced a widespread recall of its waffles on Oct. 18 citing potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The issue was detected during routine testing at its production facility.

    The waffles are shipped to stores throughout Canada and the U.S. under various brand names including Great Value, No Name, Western Family and Compliments, with unique packaging for each outlet.

    The company says the bacteria could cause severe, potentially fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths.

    Infected individuals in good health may experience less severe, short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

    As of Oct. 18, TreeHouse Foods says there have been no reports of illness connected to the recalled frozen waffles.

    A complete list of recalled products, including lot codes, UPC and best before dates, is available at TreeHouse Foods.

    The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions regarding the recall is encouraged to contact TreeHouse Foods at 1-800-596-2903 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News