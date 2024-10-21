Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns

A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.

TreeHouse Foods, headquartered in Illinois, announced a widespread recall of its waffles on Oct. 18 citing potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The issue was detected during routine testing at its production facility.

The waffles are shipped to stores throughout Canada and the U.S. under various brand names including Great Value, No Name, Western Family and Compliments, with unique packaging for each outlet.

The company says the bacteria could cause severe, potentially fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can also result in miscarriages and stillbirths.

Infected individuals in good health may experience less severe, short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

As of Oct. 18, TreeHouse Foods says there have been no reports of illness connected to the recalled frozen waffles.

A complete list of recalled products, including lot codes, UPC and best before dates, is available at TreeHouse Foods.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions regarding the recall is encouraged to contact TreeHouse Foods at 1-800-596-2903 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST)