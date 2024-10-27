With Indian diplomats expelled, RCMP commissioner says 'significant reduction' in public safety threat
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction” to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
“I can confirm, from different techniques that we use in normal investigation and reach out from the community, I can confirm that there has been a significant reduction in the threats,” Duheme told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, in an interview airing Sunday.
“You look at some of the key players — and I said it in my in my statement on Thanksgiving Day — you had diplomats, as well as consular officials, that were involved, working on behalf of the Government of India, on top of agents as well,” Duheme said. “So, you look at the Government of Canada expelling these six people, had an impact on what we're seeing in South Asian communities.”
When asked by Kapelos about whether the prospective replacement of those diplomats would result in the public safety threat returning, the commissioner said it likely would.
“I think based on what I know, I would have a concern.”
In a pair of Thanksgiving Monday press conferences, the RCMP and the federal government accused Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada of engaging in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly went a step further than the RCMP and said since-expelled Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, along with five other Indian diplomats, are considered persons of interest in the murder of Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. last summer.
Verma and his colleagues were declared persona non-grata for refusing to waive their diplomatic immunity to be questioned by law enforcement.
“There has always been a separate and distinct investigation on the involvement of the Government of India in criminality in Canada, and that's when we came out that was specific to that, and nothing to do with the Nijjar case, which is before the courts,” Duheme said, when asked by Kapelos whether he draws the same link as Joly between Nijjar’s murder and the expelled high commissioner.
“We are investigating diplomats, consular officials, that have direct ties through agents up to the Government of India in different crimes, as I mentioned, homicide, coercion, harassment,” he also said, without making any direct links between other open investigations and the Nijjar case.
Duheme said in his 35 years in policing, he’s “never seen this,” adding “it's actually a little surreal when you look at all this.”
“I can't say that the threat would be forever eliminated,” Duheme also said. “Because, like any organized crime group or in the criminal space, they reorganize and find a different way of doing things.”
Then-acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme waits to appear before the Procedure and House Affairs committee, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
The RCMP commissioner added the issue is not unique to Canada, but rather there have been similar examples in other countries, namely in the United States, where a recently partially unsealed U.S. Justice Department indictment links an Indian government official to the foiled alleged assassination attempt on a dual Canada-U.S. citizen in New York City.
That indictment also makes links between the alleged assassination attempt in the U.S. and Nijjar’s murder in Canada.
In an exclusive interview on CTV’s Question Period last week, Verma denied any involvement in Nijjar’s killing and insisted that “not a shred of evidence has been shared” with the Indian government by Canada.
Duheme refuted that statement, saying while both law enforcement and political officials tried “on numerous occasions” to contact their Indian counterparts to share evidence, to no avail, evidence was eventually delivered during a meeting in Singapore.
“So perhaps … the high commissioner never saw the evidence, but it was shared with the government official of India,” Duheme said.
“There was evidence to demonstrate how agents working for the government of India here in Canada, through the diplomatic process, and official consular, how taskings were done, how information flowed back to the Government of India, into organized crime groups, and then back into Canada,” he also said.
Verma also said in his interview with CTV News that he chose not to waive his diplomatic immunity because the lack of evidence presented to him prevented him from being able to mount a defence in an interrogation.
But Duheme said “evidence would have been shared,” had Verma presented himself for an interview.
When asked about Verma’s criticisms that the Canadian government is risking diplomatic relations with one of its largest trading partners over intelligence, as opposed to evidence, Duheme specifically said the RCMP made its accusations on Thanksgiving Day based on evidence.
“The evidence that we have was presented to the prime minister, was presented to a minister, was presented to the minister of government of Global Affairs Canada, and I would say that our evidence is strong enough that government took a position to expel six diplomats,” he said.
Duheme in his interview also discussed the procedural standstill in the House of Commons over unredacted documents related to the now-defunct Sustainable Development Technology Canada.
You can watch Duheme’s full interview in the video player at the top of this article.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Indian diplomats expelled, RCMP commissioner says 'significant reduction' in public safety threat
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases
An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secretive military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts in the past have linked to Tehran's onetime nuclear weapons program.
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Lizzo's Halloween costume draws inspiration from 'South Park' episode that referenced her and the weight-loss drug Ozempic
Lizzo has taken a rather silly reference to her on a recent 'South Park' episode and elevated it to a hilarious Halloween costume.
Canada
-
How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime
Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated. A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on charities to access their donation bins.
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
World
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
-
Israel's first open attack on Iran targets missile sites and apparently spares oil and nuclear ones
Israel attacked military targets in Iran with pre-dawn airstrikes Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired on Israel earlier this month. It was the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran.
-
Commonwealth leaders say 'time has come' for discussion on slavery reparations
Commonwealth leaders, ending a week-long summit in Samoa, said on Saturday the time had come for a discussion on whether Britain should commit to reparations for its role in the transatlantic slave trade.
-
Trump says he's open to eliminating income taxes and repeats 'enemy from within' rhetoric on podcast with Joe Rogan
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday that he would be open to eliminating income taxes, while pushing his sweeping tariff proposal and praising the economic policies of the late 19th century.
-
Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'
'I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,' Beyoncé said at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
-
Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast
Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former U.S. president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.
Politics
-
With Indian diplomats expelled, RCMP commissioner says 'significant reduction' in public safety threat
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
-
Minister apologizes for government's handling of First Nations' money in 1800s
Minister Gary Anandasangaree has apologized to a group of Ontario First Nations for mismanagement of their money over a century ago.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Health
-
Frozen waffles from Whole Foods join Canadian recall list over listeria concerns
Whole Foods Market is joining the growing list of brands whose frozen waffles have been recalled in Canada this week because of possible listeria contamination.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
-
Frozen waffles recalled across Canada, U.S. over Listeria concerns
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
Sci-Tech
-
It's almost Halloween. That means it's time for a bat beauty contest
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has hosted the online competition since 2019 to raise awareness about the bat's ecological importance.
-
AI-generated child sexual abuse images are spreading. Law enforcement is racing to stop them
Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are cracking down on a troubling spread of child sexual abuse imagery created through artificial intelligence technology — from manipulated photos of real children to graphic depictions of computer-generated kids.
-
Ferb, an Oklahoma family's pet tortoise that went missing in August, returns home
The search for a popular tortoise that went missing from his home in Piedmont is over after his owner said he came home.
Entertainment
-
Lizzo's Halloween costume draws inspiration from 'South Park' episode that referenced her and the weight-loss drug Ozempic
Lizzo has taken a rather silly reference to her on a recent 'South Park' episode and elevated it to a hilarious Halloween costume.
-
Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'
'I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,' Beyoncé said at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
-
Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
Phil Lesh, a classically trained violinist and jazz trumpeter who found his true calling reinventing the role of rock bass guitar as a founding member of the Grateful Dead, died Friday at age 84.
Business
-
Natural gas producers await LNG Canada's start, but will it be the fix for prices?
Natural gas producers in Western Canada have white-knuckled it through months of depressed prices, with the expectation that their fortunes will improve when LNG Canada comes online in the middle of next year.
-
'Shock-prone world' highlights need for productivity: Bank of Canada governor
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the world has become more prone to supply shocks which create more risks to inflation, but the central bank is in a better place to deal with them now that inflation is under control.
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and prostitution charges
The former longtime CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch pleaded not guilty Friday to federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges.
Lifestyle
-
Witches walk among us — but they're not like the fictional ones you grew up with
Two witches talk about their daily rituals, from spell-casting to TikTok posting, and how they discovered their magic.
-
Cosplay Queen: New Brunswick artist's handmade costumes attract thousands of followers online, celebrity commissions
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as celebrities requesting their own pieces.
-
Tiny house with elaborate – and erotic – frescoes unearthed at Pompeii
Archeologists have uncovered a tiny house in Pompeii that is filled with elaborate – and sometimes erotic – frescoes, further revealing the ornate way in which Romans decorated their homes.
Sports
-
'Just an amazing man': Former Calgary Flames president and CEO Bill Hay, a Hockey Canada builder, dead at 88
Former Chicago Blackhawks star and Hall of Fame hockey executive Bill Hay, who was also a past president and CEO of the Calgary Flames, has died. He was 88.
-
Inter Miami beats Atlanta United in Lionel Messi’s MLS playoff debut
Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Friday in what was Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer (MLS) playoff debut.
-
Stuart Skinner earns shutout as Edmonton Oilers blank Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0
Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Autos
-
Here's what buyers should know before making a used car purchase in Canada
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
-
Golf carts allowed on roads in some Alberta communities as part of pilot
A town in southern Alberta will be one of the first to let golf carts be driven on select roads as part of a provincial pilot program.
-
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Local Spotlight
Meet the rescued duck at a Manitoba farm who has waddled her way into the internet's heart
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Runners try to 'Beat Beethoven' classics during unique Halifax race
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
'Things are very hard here': Popular Toronto crossing guard asks community for help finding work
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Professional mountain biker attempts new world record in Winnipeg
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Three seriously injured in stabbing at New Westminster casino
Three people have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a New Westminster casino in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.
Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what to know.
-
Anand asks Ontario counterpart for a meeting to discuss growing problem of fraudulent car registrations
Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand is requesting a meeting with her provincial counterpart to tackle the rising issue of re-Vinning and fraudulent vehicle registrations.
-
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
One person is in hospital in stable condition following a shooting in southeast Calgary at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Atletico Ottawa takes on York United in CPL quarterfinal playoff Sunday
Atlético Ottawa will have their first shot in their quest to hoist the North Star cup on Sunday.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
CAA Quebec hosts child car seat safety check amid concerns over improper installation
CAA Quebec hosted a child car seat safety check in Laval to promote the importance of proper installation and prevent potential tragedies on the road.
-
Former Habs player Steve Begin inspires students with learning disabilities
Steve Begin is back at school, speaking to students. A place the former Montreal Canadien says was difficult for him growing up.
Edmonton
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Lac La Biche area: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous in the Lac La Biche area.
-
Worker killed at road construction site Tuesday
A worker was killed on the job in Stony Plain on Tuesday, one day after a worker was killed in northwest Edmonton.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Atlantic
-
Trick, treat or trail? Community Halloween event in Nova Scotia draws hundreds
Hundreds of people got dressed up Saturday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating in East Chezzetcook, N.S., during the fourth annual ‘Halloween Trick or Treat on the Trail Walk.’
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
'War Among the Clouds': Book spotlights unsung New Brunswick heroes of First World War
Author and historian Brent Wilson released a new book on New Brunswick airmen from the First World War.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender charged following U of M dorm attack
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Winnipeg Comiccon 2024 attracts thousands
Pop culture connoisseurs made their way by the masses to the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon this weekend.
Regina
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
-
What temperature did Saskatchewan peak at this summer?
Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Regina youth clean WW1 veteran headstones ahead of Remembrance Day
A group of Regina youth gathered to give back to veterans of the First World War.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Creditors bid to take ownership of northern Ont. properties held by insolvent companies
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
London
-
Suspect in custody after allegedly handing out free substances causing non-fatal overdoses in London, Ont.
London police say they’ve arrested a man allegedly responsible for a number of non-fatal overdoses that prompted a safety warning Friday afternoon.
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
'People are struggling': Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in London, Ont. to talk housing, healthcare, and education
Alongside a panel of industry experts, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined MPP Terence Kernaghan to discuss hot button topics leading up to a possible election.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Truck driver clocked at nearly 2x speed limit
A commercial truck driver was stopped for allegedly travelling nearly twice the speed limit through a community safe zone in Caledon Saturday morning.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious death' officially ruled homicide by Windsor police
Windsor police say the death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.
-
Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.
-
Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit
Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Creditors bid to take ownership of northern Ont. properties held by insolvent companies
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in case of woman who was high on drugs bitten by police dog
Ontario Provincial Police have been cleared in the case of a woman who crashed her vehicle intentionally while she was high on drugs and fled into the woods earlier this year.
-
Union stops in Espanola, Ont., to warn of 'Trojan horse' of private heath care
The union that represents hospital workers across the province is used a symbol from Greek mythology Friday in Espanola to drive home its campaign about the perils of privatization in health care.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.