Canada

    • How to make sure your used clothes go to the right place – and not to organized crime

    Share

    Giving away used clothes for a second life feels like an act of charity – and it often is. But it’s become more complicated.

    A W5 investigation has discovered allegations that organized crime players are muscling in on legitimate charities to get access to their surprisingly lucrative clothing donation bins.

    Some of these, according to police reports and court records, may be willing to use violence against their rivals to get that clothing cash.

    At stake are tens of millions of dollars in clothes that can be resold, or in some cases exported into the international market.

    How can you know whether your clothes are going to support charities – or end up fuelling potentially organized crime?

    1. Consider donating directly

    Give your clothing directly to people you know who are in need.

    The lock being cut off of a 'rogue' bin in Markham, On. The city of Markham removes and destroys unlicensed bins in their jurisdiction. (November 2023 W5 Kirk Neff

    Or bring your reusable clothes to a local homeless or women’s shelter.

    2. Check the charity

    Check the bin for a 9 digit Canada Revenue Agency registered charity number. If there is a number, go to this site and search the CRA’s registry, making sure to click the dropdown menu and select “All” for status to see if it has been revoked or has other issues. Some charity numbers on bins are fake or are no longer active.

    A bin sporting a Canadian Community Support Foundation logo and CRA charity number. Be sure to check the information on the bin. A search of their name or charity number on the CRA website (select 'all' for status) will indicate that their charitable status was revoked. (January 2024. W5 Joseph Loiero)

    If a bin doesn’t have a charity number at all, that is a potential red flag.

    3. Know before you go

    Some cities have actively cracked down on the seedier side of clothing donation bins, including Markham. That city offers a comprehensive website with the locations of bins and who’s behind them.

    Same with Diabetes Canada – they have a cross-country map that can guide you to their bins.

    4. Call the charity

    Often real charities will happily provide you information about their activities over the phone or through annual reports. If a number on the bin doesn’t go through, or worse, doesn’t appear to exist, that could be cause for concern.

    Call the number on the bin. If the number is out of service that is another red flag.

    5. Ask for action

    In some cities, clothing donation bins are tightly regulated and those regulations are regularly enforced. In others, the regulations are unenforced or nonexistent, allowing anyone to put a bin anywhere. Communicating with your local representative might encourage action by regulators and rein in rogue players. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News