Wrexham's Hollywood star co-owners Reynolds, McElhenney watch defeat

In this photo provided by Wrexham FC, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is seen in front of the new Kop banner the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP) In this photo provided by Wrexham FC, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is seen in front of the new Kop banner the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Gemma Thomas/Wrexham FC via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS