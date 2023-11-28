Women's soccer in England to be run by independent organization in bid to set new standards
Women's soccer in England will be run by an independent organization rather than the Football Association from next year in a move aimed at setting new standards in the game.
Clubs in the Women's Super League and the second-tier Women's Championship will operate under NewCo, whose first chief executive will be Nikki Doucet -- a former investment banker and Nike executive.
"I've been incredibly encouraged by the collective desire and shared ambition to make our leagues the most distinctive, competitive and entertaining women's club competitions in the world," Doucet said.
The FA has run the WSL since its formation in 2010 and the Championship since 2014, but announced plans last year for an independent entity to take over the commercial activities of the women's game and give clubs greater control of their future.
The Premier League has run men's top-division soccer since 1992 and grown to become the world's most popular and richest league.
"The women's professional game is in the strongest place that it has ever been thanks to the hard work of everybody involved in its development so far," said Sue Campbell, director of women's soccer at the Football Association, "but we firmly believe that the NewCo will take it to another level entirely.
"Each of our 24 clubs and the league itself wants the Women's Super League and Women's Championship to be setting the standards for women's football around the world, and this venture into a new governing body is the next step in us achieving that ambition."
Campbell said it is a "historical moment for the women's professional game in this country."
"It is a move," she said, "that will see our clubs and players make even bigger strides both on and off the pitch."
The changes look to capitalize on the huge growth of the women's game in England, which has seen its clubs become more competitive in European competitions and the national team be one of the best in the world. England won the European Championship last year and reached the World Cup final in Australia this year, losing to Spain.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce winds down
Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage. The 10-month-old was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7, when Hamas abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Politics
-
Conservatives bristle at Liberal charge they're deserting Ukraine with vote against bill
A committee of MPs is expected to begin clause-by-clause study today of a bill that implements an update to the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, following a decision by the federal Tories to vote against the legislation.
-
Poilievre pushing for MPs to call on 'unelected' Senate to 'immediately' pass farm fuels carbon tax bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for MPs to call on senators to 'immediately' pass a bill that would exempt certain farm fuels from the carbon price.
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
Health
-
Preparing for illness: Here's what happens when you see a person who is sick
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
-
France to ban smoking on beaches at it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year
France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Entertainment
-
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
-
Morgan Wallen tops Apple Music's 2023 song chart while Taylor Swift and SZA also top streaming lists
Country singer Morgan Wallen's 'Last Night' topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2023 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.
-
'Get Ready With Me': Video genre focusing on everyday life is everywhere, and not slowing down
"Get Ready with Me" videos are everywhere these days, and they're as straightforward as the name suggests. Social media users, often influencers, invite viewers to watch them get ready to do something or go somewhere.