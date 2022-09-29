Wife of Toronto Blue Jays coach jokes about 'divorce' after watching her husband give away Aaron Judge's lucrative home run ball

Sara Walsh, a sports broadcaster and the wife of Blue Jays' pitching coach Matt Buschmann, jokingly tweeted her husband give away the Aaron Judge home run ball was grounds for divorce. (sarawalsh10 / Instagram) Sara Walsh, a sports broadcaster and the wife of Blue Jays' pitching coach Matt Buschmann, jokingly tweeted her husband give away the Aaron Judge home run ball was grounds for divorce. (sarawalsh10 / Instagram)

MORE SPORTS NEWS