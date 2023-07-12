White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks says at ESPYS he pitched 2022 season with cancer

Professional MLB baseball player Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill) Professional MLB baseball player Liam Hendriks, of the Chicago White Sox, accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

MORE SPORTS NEWS