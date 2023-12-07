Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker on Thursday, a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant.
Miller simply shook his head no and said "not today" when approached by reporters in the first instance he's made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence.
Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday, which marked the Bills' first session since returning from their bye week off. General manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday said the Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing.
Miller is expected to suit up on Sunday, when Buffalo (6-6) travels to face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4).
The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a US$10,000 fine. He is free after posting a US$5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.
Prosecutors in Dallas have provided no updates on their investigation since Miller turned himself in a day after the alleged assault occurred on Nov. 29. According to a police affidavit which officers wrote, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.
The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday saying it continues gathering information and following all legal developments.
Miller is the NFL's active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is in his second season with Buffalo.
