Emergency workers uncover dozens of bodies in a Gaza City district after Israeli assault

2 bodies believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Civil defense workers on Friday dug bodies out of collapsed buildings and pulled them off rubble-covered streets, as they collected dozens of Palestinians killed this week by an Israeli assault in a district of Gaza City.
The discovery of the bodies came after Israeli troops reportedly pulled out of parts of the Tal al-Hawa and Sanaa neighborhoods following days of bombardment and fighting there. The Israeli military launched an incursion into the districts earlier this week to fight what it said were Hamas militants who had regrouped.
The grisly scenes of the dead being brought into a nearby hospital underscored the horrifying cycle nine months into the Gaza war.
After invading nearly every urban area across the tiny territory since October, Israeli forces are now repeatedly re-invading parts as Hamas shifts and maintains capabilities. Palestinians are forced to flee over and over to escape the changing offensives – or to remain in place and face death. Ceasefire negotiations push ahead, nearing but never reaching a deal.
Videos circulating on social media showed civil defense workers wrapping bodies, including several women, in blankets on the rubble-strewn streets of Tal al-Hawa and Sanaa. A hand poked out of the smashed concrete where workers dug into a collapsed building. Other video showed burned-out buildings.
About 60 bodies have been found so far, including entire families who appeared to have been killed by artillery fire and aerial bombardment, Mahmoud Bassal, the director of civil defense in Gaza said. Some bodies had been partially devoured by dogs, he said.
“There are homes that we cannot reach, and there are those who were burned inside their homes,” he said, noting many of those who were killed had left nearby shelters after being ordered to evacuate.
The director of nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, Fadel Naem, said dozens of bodies found in the districts had been brought to the facility, though he didn’t have a precise number.
The Israeli military said it could not comment on the discovery of the bodies. Israel’s assault on the district began earlier this week after it issued an evacuation order for the area on Monday. In a statement Friday, the military said its troops targeted the abandoned headquarters compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, where it said Hamas had set up operations.
UNRWA abandoned the compound in October, early in the war. The military said Friday that troops had battled Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in the compound and discovered material for building drones as well as stashes of weapons. It issued photos of some of the discovered material, though the claims could not be independently confirmed.
The scenes in Tal al-Hawa mirrored those in another Gaza City neighborhood, Shijaiyah, from which Israeli troops also withdrew in recent days after more than two weeks of waging an offensive. Civil defense workers on Thursday reported finding around 60 bodies in Shijaiyah, with more believed to be buried under the rubble.
Most of the population of Gaza City and the surrounding areas in the north fled earlier in the war. But the UN estimates that some 300,000 people remain in the north. With each new assault, people often flee to other parts of the north, since so far Israel has not allowed those who flee south to return to the north.
Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.
Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 38,300 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. More than 80 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, and most are now crowded into squalid tent camps, facing widespread hunger.
Meanwhile in Cairo, mediators continue to push to narrow gaps between Israel and Hamas over a proposal deal that would include a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that Israel would send a delegation for further talks as U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators attempt to seal an agreement.
Obstacles remain, however. Hamas insists that talks continue until a permanent ceasefire is reached while Netanyahu says Israel won’t agree to any deal that would stop its military campaign before Hamas is eliminated.
Netanyahu is under growing pressure both domestically and internationally. Large segments of the Israeli population are demanding an agreement to release the hostages after nine months of war, though Netanyahu has insisted that the offensive won’t end until Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas.
Relatives of hostages are marching to Jerusalem to demand a deal and the release of their loved ones as Israeli politicians, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, call for a broad government investigation into the conduct of Israel’s leaders.
A risk of regional escalation remains. Israel’s military said Friday one of its soldiers was killed in combat in northern Israel as the country’s army and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continue to trade cross-border fire. The Iranian-backed group and Israel have been trading near-daily exchanges of fire, with Hezbollah saying it is striking Israel in solidarity with Hamas and would stop its attacks once there is a cease-ire in Gaza.
U.S. President Joe Biden at a news conference Thursday talked about disappointment and frustration with the war and Israel’s government, pointing to the increasing hopes of a ceasefire.
Biden said Israel and Hamas had now both agreed to the broad terms of a deal to pause fighting and free hostages, which he said made prospects brighter. Mediators were helping to fill in the gaps in the agreement, he said.
Associated Press writers Sam Metz contributed from Rabat, Morocco, and Jack Jeffery from Ramallah, West Bank.
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
They were billed as artworks by Pablo Picasso, paintings so valuable that an Australian art museum’s decision to display them in an exhibition restricted to women visitors provoked a gender discrimination lawsuit. The paintings again prompted international headlines when the gallery re-hung them in a women’s restroom to sidestep a legal ruling that said men could not be barred from viewing them.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Princess Anne returned to official engagements on Friday, less than three weeks after she needed hospital treatment for concussion sustained from a head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
The MUHC says it has no potable water at its facilities at the Glen site after a major aqueduct failure.
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
Nova Scotia is sending a fire crew to Prince George, B.C., to help with the large, out-of-control wildfires in the area.
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
The German government said Friday that it 'won't be intimidated' by Russian attempts to undermine the country's support of Ukraine, but refused to comment on a report that Moscow planned to assassinate the chief executive of a leading defense company.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying without passengers, killing its crew of three, officials said.
A landslide swept two passenger buses carrying more than 50 people into a swollen river in central Nepal early Friday, while continuous rain and more landslides were making rescue efforts difficult.
Three weeks after the federal Liberals promised to do a "formal, independent review" of the appointment of Canada's new human-rights commissioner, the government hasn't provided any details about what that review will entail.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says supervised consumption sites are just 'drug dens' and that he will close them if his party forms the next government. Poilievre visited a park near such a site in Montreal this morning and said he would close all locations near schools, playgrounds and 'anywhere else that they endanger the public.'
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
Canadians can now get their hands on Apple's flashiest piece of technology, but some warn they shouldn't expect the device to become ubiquitous just yet.
A researcher based in Regina has received a prestigious scholarship to aid her work in unravelling mysteries at the subatomic level.
The nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Colorado in 2022 will be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York next week.
Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians began arriving in India’s financial capital on Friday to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire's staggering wealth and rising clout.
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
The call and text message records of tens of millions of AT&T cellphone customers and many non-AT&T customers in mid-to-late 2022 were exposed in a massive data breach, the telecom company revealed Friday.
Vancouver-based seafood sustainability group Ocean Wise has removed its recommended designation from southeast Alaskan salmon fisheries.
Three times a year, the 600-or-so employees of Friesens Corp. gather in front of the printing house to accept envelopes, each one holding a cheque for the workers' share of company profits.
Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony room, where the monarch and other members of the Royal Family gather on special occasions before waving at cheering crowds in the streets below, is opening to the public for the first time.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Pristine, crisp and all-white — tennis whites have been a tradition dating back centuries. The distinctive look has not only made the racquet sport stand out, it has also become a sartorial mainstay off the courts, too.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Vancouver city council has voted in favour of updating – and in some cases removing – so-called "view cones," which limit developments blocking mountains views.
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Hamilton police have released video footage showing a number of individuals running to safety after gunfire erupted in the city’s downtown core on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Environment Canada has laid five charges against Teck Coal Limited after the company was alleged to have dumped harmful substances into waters frequented by fish in southeastern B.C.
The Ontario government is increasing the speed limit from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 sections of highways across Ontario.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
As the number of people returning to downtown rises, the trend in crime has followed.
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver is frustrated after they tried to have another person charged for giving the truck keys back to the driver.
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
The City of Regina is under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment Canada.
University of Regina (U of R) swimmer, Ovesh Purahoo, will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games later this month for his home country of Mauritius.
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
An Oakville man has been arrested after Guelph Police said he repeatedly met with a 12-year-old girl for sex.
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
A new summer camp in Saskatoon gives kids the opportunity to create their own comic book.
Ontario's mining law and its system for registering mining claims have allowed thousands of claims to be staked on a northwestern First Nation without consultation or consent, the community alleges in a constitutional challenge announced Friday.
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Fire crews responded Thursday night to a barn fire for a defensive attack with mutual aid from Central Elgin and Thames Centre.
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Closed hospital sustains extensive damage after break-in.
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
The Windsor not-for-profit is one of only two emergency shelters in the region for women and children fleeing violent situations.
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
