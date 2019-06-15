

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home this evening after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the franchise, says the team is expected to arrive at Toronto's Pearson International Airport around 9 p.m. eastern time.

The team became the first franchise outside the U.S. to win the NBA title by beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

They were expected to spend Friday night partying in Las Vegas before flying home Saturday.

A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday. The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air, double-decker buses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy beside them.

Much of Canada was swept up in the team's exhilarating playoff run, with fans celebrating long into the night after the big win, which also marked the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.