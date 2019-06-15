

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Canadian rapper Drake has delivered on his promise to release new music in celebration of the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Championship win.

Two new singles—“Omerta” and “Money in the Grave,” featuring rapper Rick Ross—were released online early Friday in a playlist titled “The Best in the World Pack,” with album art featuring the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Though the songs don’t specifically mention the championship win, Drake drops a mention about earning himself championship rings—something the Raptors will soon be awarded.

“I wish that I was playing in a sport where we were getting rings. I wouldn't have space on either hand for anything,” Drake raps in “Omerta.”

Drake took to Instagram live shortly after the Raptors’ win Thursday to announce that he would help design the championship rings for the team.

The Toronto Raptors are set to return to Toronto Saturday for the first time since taking the NBA Championship title from the Golden State Warriors. A victory parade is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.