

CTVNews.ca Staff





Raptors fans will get a chance to celebrate with the world champion team on Monday in downtown Toronto at a victory parade, which will end with an hour-long “fan rally.”

“This means so much to our city and to many in Canada, and we are looking forward to showing everyone the Larry O’Brien trophy on Monday,” said team president Masai Ujiri in a press release. “Bringing the NBA Championship to Toronto is the realization of a goal for our team and for our players and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate together with our fans."

Watch the parade live at 10 a.m. ET Monday on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app, CTV, CP24, CTV News Channel and TSN

Michael Bartlett, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s head of community affairs and events, said that “potentially” 1.5 million to 2 million people could line the entire parade route.

He told CTV News Channel that organizers will be working closely with the City of Toronto and local police on this “big job.”

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors, 114-110, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place, when the team will hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy on “open-air double decker buses.”

Over two and a half hours, the buses will move slowly along downtown streets to the Nathan Phillips Square, the large urban plaza in front of Toronto City Hall. Large crowds are expected to congregate ahead of the parade, and in efforts to alleviate congestions, a separate “viewing party” will be held a few kilometres away at a lakefront park.

"We are so proud of our Toronto Raptors and this history-making Finals run,” said Mayor John Tory in the news release. “On Monday, we get to come together as a city to celebrate the team. Everyone is working together to make sure the parade will be a great and memorable event. On behalf of the residents of Toronto, I want to congratulate and thank the players, coaches and the entire Toronto Raptors organization for bringing home our city's first NBA championship!"

Raptors fans have been waiting on this for a long time �� Toronto will celebrate its first NBA championship in Monday’s parade, beginning at 10am!



Coverage of the parade begins on TSN at 9am. pic.twitter.com/n82p4ScxEY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019