Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, on July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, on July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

MORE SPORTS NEWS