Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacts after clocking a fastest time during the qualifying session for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack in Imola, Italy, on April 22, 2022. (Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool via AP) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacts after clocking a fastest time during the qualifying session for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack in Imola, Italy, on April 22, 2022. (Guglielmo Mangiapane, Pool via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS