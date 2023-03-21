Undefeated Switzerland edges Canada 7-6 at world women's curling championship

SANDVIKEN, Sweden -

Three-time defending champion Switzerland remained undefeated at the women's world curling championship with a 7-6 win over Canada in Tuesday's afternoon draw.

Silvana Tirinzoni's squad led 6-4 following a three-point fifth end and a steal of one in the sixth.

After a blank seventh, Canada skip Einarson scored one in the eighth and tied the match 6-6 with a steal in the ninth.

With the hammer in the final end, Tirinzoni scored one to cement the win and improve to 6-0.

Einarson and teammates Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, fell to 4-2. The team from Gimli, Man., entered Tuesday's late draw tied for second with Italy, South Korea and Norway.

Canada faced winless New Zealand (0-6) in the evening draw.

The top six teams in the 13-team field qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

In other Draw 10 results, Norway defeated Scotland 9-6, South Korea beat Germany 4-2 and Turkey downed Japan 7-4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.