U.S.-born figure skater Zhu Yi under attack after fall in Olympic debut for China

Zhu Yi, of China, competes in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Zhu Yi, of China, competes in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MORE SPORTS NEWS