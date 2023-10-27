Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight
Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in on Friday.
The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut Saturday at age 37.
"It's like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final -- totally different," the WBC heavyweight champion said.
The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes.
Moments later, Fury pushed his forehead into Ngannou, who responded with a chest-bump to give himself some space.
"I have played this game so long. This can't get to me. It's part of the game," Ngannou said of Fury's antics.
Both fighters predicted a quick evening on Sunday.
"We're going to take a couple of minutes at the beginning, but I think this fight will end very quick," Ngannou said.
Fury, the self-described "Gypsy King," will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in the Saudi Arabian capital.
It's a 10-round fight and will count as an official bout, according to the WBC. Fury's belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.
"I'm going to make it nice and short for him," Fury said.
Fury said he'll take a week off afterward before discussing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Maine officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order as the search for the suspect in the Lewiston mass shooting continues.
Politics
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth’s core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
Entertainment
-
What to stream this week: Annette Bening, Jason Aldean, Awkwafina, NKOTB and 'Blue Eye Samurai'
Also among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are a studio album from Jason Aldean, a new Hulu series made from Charmaine Wilkerson's novel "Black Cake" and Annette Bening portrays a real-life hero who swam the treacherous passage from Cuba to Key West in 2013.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Jonathan Majors' bodybuilding movie pulled from Disney release schedule ahead of actor's assault trial
Disney has removed a film project starring actor Jonathan Majors – who is set to stand trial for assault next month – from its release calendar.