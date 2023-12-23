Tributes flow for Luton captain Tom Lockyer in team's first game since his on-field cardiac arrest
Tributes flowed for Luton captain Tom Lockyer on Saturday in the team's first game since he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest.
When Andros Townsend gave Luton the lead in the 25th minute against Newcastle in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road, he ran to the touchline and was handed a jersey with "Lockyer No. 4" on the back. Townsend raised it into the air.
Fans had earlier applauded en masse in the fourth minute -- marking Lockyer's number -- while Newcastle's supporters rolled out a banner in the visiting end with the message "Get Well Soon Tom. NUFC."
Lockyer is at home recovering after collapsing during the second half of the match at Bournemouth last Saturday. That game was abandoned and will be replayed.
He underwent a procedure on Tuesday that saw him fitted with a defibrillator.
It was the second time Lockyer collapsed during a match. The other time was in May during the second-tier Championship playoff final and that was because he suffered atrial fibrillation.
