Tiger Woods is accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend, according to court document

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS