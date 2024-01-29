This year’s Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever

New York -

Ticket prices for this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers might even make billionaire Taylor Swift blush.

As of Monday, the February 11 game is the most expensive Super Bowl on record, according to TickPick. The average price is hovering around US$9,800, which is 70 per cent more expensive than last year’s big game.

The current “get-in” price (the cheapest) for this year’s game is US$8,188, which is more than 50 per cent more expensive than the cheapest ticket price of last year’s Super Bowl during this time, when it cost US$5,997.