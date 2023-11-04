Supporters celebrate opening of Gay Games in Hong Kong, first in Asia, despite lawmakers' opposition
Scores of athletes celebrated the opening of the Gay Games in Hong Kong on Saturday despite opposition from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers, marking the first time the international sporting event to be held in Asia.
Nearly 2,400 participants from about 45 territories, including Britain, the United States, and Australia, will compete in a variety of games, from tennis and swimming to culturally rich activities like dragon boat racing and mahjong in the nine-day event.
The games are being held concurrently in the Mexican city of Guadalajara featuring many of the same events, a first for the competition that was first held in San Francisco in 1982.
Following the procession of athletes, a series of performances followed, highlighting Hong Kong's Chinese culture, but also incorporating modern dance, musical theater and lion dancers.
LGBTQ+ activism is a rare spot that is still making considerable progress in Hong Kong under a government crackdown on its civil society following the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The games foster hopes for a wider inclusion of sexual minorities in the Asian financial hub after court wins last month over housing and inheritance rights for same-sex couples married overseas.
The city is also moving toward a framework for recognizing same-sex partnerships following a landmark ruling in September.
But the city's LGBTQ+ development is uneven. There is no law against discrimination based on sexual orientation and same-sex marriage is not recognized. While there is growing social acceptance for sexual minorities, especially among the younger generation, a portion of the local society remains conservative.
Several pro-establishment lawmakers, including Junius Ho, have publicly opposed the event, which runs from Friday to the following Saturday.
Ho asked Chief Executive John Lee to beware of "bad ideologies" infiltrating Hong Kong and acts of "soft resistance," according to a letter he posted on Facebook on Friday. He agreed with other critics who argued that the games advocate for legalizing same-sex marriage, a move they claimed breaches a national security law Beijing imposed on the former British colony following the protests.
Earlier this week, prominent pro-establishment politcian Regina Ip, a leading member of the Executive Council, Hong Kong's Cabinet, faced criticism from gay rights skeptics for her support for the games.
Ip, a stalwart of the establishment and long a target of liberal politicians, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a welcoming address, saying ""history is being created today." Hong Kong, she said, is proud to be the first Asian city to host the Gay Games, adding that showed the financial center's commitment to place itself "in the forefront of the world's most open and liberal cities."
Ip also cheered that the two largest contingents came from Hong Kong and mainland China. Gay rights and expression in China have proceeded only in fits and starts in the face of a highly authoritarian, conservative and patriarchal regime.
"Equal opportunity and non-discrimination are highly treasured by our government and our people," Ip said, citing court rulings upholding legal rights for LGBTQ+ people and the establishment of a legal framework for same-sex partnerships.
The event has encountered various challenges since the organizers won the bid to host the games six years ago, with limited support from the government.
Asked Saturday about opposition to the games, Hong Kong's recently installed Cardinal Stephen Chow responded that he understood some might be uncomfortable with the concept, but that "Hong Kong is a diverse society and we should respect diversity."
"Even when you feel uncomfortable, some space should be given to others," Chow told reporters.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only forced a year-long delay of the event but also indirectly led to its downsizing. This occurred when Guadalajara in Mexico was named as a co-host for the games, at a time when the city was grappling with uncertainty about when travel restrictions would be lifted.
Concerns about the security law -- which has been used to arrest some of Hong Kong's leading human rights activists -- have deterred some LGBTQ+ supporters from visiting Hong Kong. However, some from Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, visited the city under the name Chinese Taipei under which it competes in international sporting events.
Hong Kong and Beijing have defended the security law saying it brought back stability to the city.
Self-governing democratic Taiwan is the only region in Asia to allow same-sex marriages. Last month it hosted the latest in more than 20 annual pride parades, drawing an estimated 176,000 onlookers and participants.
Alonso Chen, a frequent participant in the Taipei event, said that while some in Taiwanese society remain highly unacceptable of the LGBTQ+ community, the presence of parents with their children at recent events shows a growing acceptance.
"For me, this is very important, because parents are showing their kids that this is part of normal life. They are saying to kids, 'Look, they are just like your classmates or teachers. We are the same and there is nothing different'."
The first Gay Games were first held in San Francisco in 1982.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Palestinian-Canadian man urges ceasefire as wife, children remain trapped in Gaza
Palestinian-Canadian Nael Halees says he has lost 15 family members in Gaza, and is urgently calling for a ceasefire while his wife and two children remain trapped there.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone, as Blinken seeks more aid
Israeli military strikes killed multiple civilians Saturday at a UN shelter and hospital in the main combat zone in the Gaza Strip as the assault intensified on the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers, amid growing international uproar over the soaring death toll and deepening humanitarian crisis.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected U.S. calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, telling U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday "we are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Politics
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
Health
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.
-
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn't say
Travis Kelce declined to discuss Taylor Swift's status for Sunday's game in Germany -- and their status as a couple.
-
Taylor Swift and Beyonce concerts deliver record-breaking earnings for Live Nation
Live Nation Entertainment has Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to thank for propelling the live concerts organizer to its strongest quarterly results to date.