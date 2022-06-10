Star Canadian defender Buchanan signs three-year deal with Chelsea

Canadian soccer team's Kadeisha Buchanan smiles at a press conference at BMO Field in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Canadian soccer team's Kadeisha Buchanan smiles at a press conference at BMO Field in Toronto on Aug. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

MORE SPORTS NEWS