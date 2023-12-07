Soccer icon Christine Sinclair launches foundation to help 'girls with goals'
The night after her international farewell game, Christine Sinclair was back at B.C. Place Stadium -- this time for an evening with family, friends and sponsors to mark the launch of her foundation.
Part of the stadium field was turned into a dining area with the scoreboard lowered to better serve as a giant monitor to show Sinclair's career highlights. Around the stadium, signs saying "Thank you, Sinc" and "The Greatest of Them All" flashed on and off.
Wednesday's affair had the feel of a large wedding, with an open bar and DJ complete with shuffleboard and foosball tables. Thanks to Nike, guests were able to get on-the-spot custom-made Sinclair hoodies or T-shirts.
Having closed the door on her international career, Sinclair can now focus on playing for the Portland Thorns -- and helping others.
While the former Canada captain has said she can see herself as an assistant coach down the line, the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has already taken steps to offer a helping hand to those in need outside of soccer via the Christine Sinclair Foundation.
The foundation is "dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls with goals."
"I think there was along the way (in my career) a realization that sport has put me in a very unique position," Sinclair said during a "fireside chat" with former Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe when asked what helped her become more vocal and speak out for causes.
"It's put us all in a very unique position that, for some reason, people want to hear from us and listen to us. I have no idea why," she added with a laugh. "And that what I do on the field can be only a small amount of what I can achieve."
Sinclair pointed to her work as a spokeswoman for A&W Canada's "Annual Burgers to Beat MS Campaign" to help raise money for multiple sclerosis research. Her late mother Sandra had MS.
"I remember having the conversation, speaking about MS, with my mom and asking her permission to tell her story," she said. "That was a big moment for me to step out of my shyness and try to make the world a little bit better."
The dinner was billed as a "casual sneakers and sweater-themed affair" with current and retired players, national team coaches and staff, corporate partners and "other special guests."
Net proceeds from the party go to the foundation, which has already raised more than $250,000 with Sinclair's sponsors like CIBC stepping up with a donation of $190,000.
A table of 10 at the fundraiser cost $6,500 with a single ticket at $625. Some 300 people were expected with Canada Soccer, Canadian Soccer Business, B.C. Soccer, CIBC, A&W, MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps, Vancouver Canucks and Nike among those taking part.
Other partners like Visa and Frito Lay are contributing by helping sponsor the dinner or making a donation.
"The foundation will help level the playing field so that girls and women can reimagine what's possible and pursue their ambitions," according to a release from Envision Sports & Entertainment, the sports marketing and sponsorship agency that represents Sinclair.
Sinclair, who leaves the international game with a world-record 190 goals in 331 senior appearances, is partnering with the Vancouver Foundation which funds charities and non-profit organizations across British Columbia.
Sinclair has taken up causes in the past, partnering with the Canadian Women's Foundation during the pandemic on Show Up For Girl, a program designed "to make sure girls in Canada of all backgrounds and identities get the support they need through the pandemic."
Envision president Brian Levine's rationale to Sinclair for going a step further and establishing the foundation was simple.
"People want to support you. And by (having them) supporting you, you're supporting others," he recalled telling her.
Guests at Wednesday's launch entered the field via a "Memory Lane," complete with Sinclair memorabilia, from the bespoke Nike boots she wore in her farewell game -- a 1-0 win over Australia before 48,112 on Tuesday -- to the jersey she wore when she set the world scoring record in January 2020.
Toronto FC coach John Herdman, who coached Sinclair with the Canadian women, spoke before Labbe and Sinclair took the stage. Canada and Portland teammate Janine Beckie and Portland GM Karina LeBlanc, a former roommate of Sinclair's with the national team, also came on stage to swap stories.
Canada coach Bev Priestman was also in the crowd. As was Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks and acting general secretary Jason deVos.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Putin moves a step closer to a 5th term as president after Russia sets 2024 election date
Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A gunman kills three people on a Las Vegas school campus, Pierre Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays and a Saskatchewan veteran receives France's highest order of distinction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
St. John's airport reopens after investigation into suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Politics
-
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
-
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs agree to expedited probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament have agreed to launch an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
-
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
Health
-
More Canadians have been using virtual care since the pandemic. Is it effective and safe?
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Sci-Tech
-
New orca calf off B.C. bolsters record-breaking year for sightings
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
Key testing completed at Nova Scotia's proposed retirement home for captive whales
An ambitious plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has reached a critical phase.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors' ex describes 'substantial' pain caused by actor as defence questions her drinking
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend testified Wednesday about the "substantial" pain she suffered after he allegedly assaulted her in the backseat of a cab this spring, as photos of the woman's injuries were shared with a Manhattan jury for the first time.
-
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'