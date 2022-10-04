Saudi Arabia to host Asian Winter Games in new ski resort

In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 photo, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, who leads the General Sports Authority, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 photo, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, who leads the General Sports Authority, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE SPORTS NEWS