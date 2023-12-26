Rousseau solid in goal, Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Mathis Rousseau was passed over in consecutive NHL drafts.
Owen Allard didn't hear his name last June.
Macklin Celebrini, meanwhile, is expected to go No. 1 in 2024.
Three players with very different career trajectories were key in Canada's victory to open the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.
Rousseau made 24 saves, including an outrageous glove stop in the first period, while Allard and Celebrini both found the back of the net in the country's 5-2 victory over Finland.
"Unbelievable," said Rousseau, a native of Boisbriand, Que. "Growing up you see world juniors, it's something big. And now I'm here. Make a great save for the team and then we won.
"Makes the moment even more special."
Nate Danielson added a goal and an assist before Matthew Poitras and Maveric Lamoureux scored into the empty net. Lamoureux also had an assist for a two-point performance at the annual under-20 tournament.
"Surreal experience," Allard said. "Seeing the Canadian fans is just something special, something I've never experienced before."
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki and Jere Lassila replied for Finland. Niklas Kokko made 26 stops.
Canada, the two-time defending gold medallist looking for its first three-peat since 2009, has just one returning player from the 2023 event in Halifax.
The United States and hosts Sweden are viewed as favourites ahead of the Canadians by many observers -- with the primary reason being the boatload of absent talent.
Canada is minus five players currently in the professional ranks, including Connor Bedard, while defenceman Tristan Luneau, who played six games with the Anaheim Ducks this season, made the roster before having to be hospitalized with a viral infection.
"Some nerves ... I mean, how could there not?" Canada head coach Alan Letang said. "It was pretty quiet before the game."
The North Americans opened the scoring with 3:36 left in the first when Lamoureux fired a shot that went in off Danielson.
Passed over in 14 draft rounds the last two years, Rousseau had Canadian fans out of their seats moments before the icebreaker when he robbed Lenni Hameenaho with that terrific stop on a 3-on-1 that became a 2-on-0.
"You just feel the play coming," he explained. "Felt great."
Jordan Dumais hit the post on a breakaway chance that would have made it 2-0 in the second.
Allard eventually pushed Canada in front by two with 6:19 left in the period when his shot also found iron before ricocheting in off Kokko's skate.
The six-foot-two, 200-pound Ottawa native leapt into Scandinavium arena's flimsy glass in celebration.
"Some of the boys thought the glass was going down," he said. "Kind of blacked out."
Allard was limited by injury last season, which no doubt played a part in him not getting drafted in June.
It seems unlikely that will be the case again in six months time.
"Wins an opportunity to play here," Letang said. "He's going to enjoy every moment."
Finland finally got one past Rousseau on a power play 2:15 later when Kaskimaki tipped a shot.
Celebrini hit the crossbar in the third, but wouldn't be denied seconds later at 6:38 when he pushed the puck over the line on a scramble that required video review.
The 17-year-old Vancouver native and presumptive top pick at the 2024 draft wasn't available to reporters post-game after being whisked away by doping control.
"Pretty confident in our video guy," Letang said of the review. "When he calls down there's usually a reason."
Poitras scored into an empty net with 2:26 left in regulation before Lassila got a consolation goal with 64 seconds remaining. Lamoureux then added his empty netter.
Canada is in Group A with the Finns, Swedes, Latvia and Germany. Group B consists of the U.S., Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.
Thousands of Canadians have descended on this city of roughly 600,000 on Sweden's west coast for the tournament.
The stands were painted red on Boxing Day.
"Incredible seeing the amount of fans," Rousseau said. "Cheering for us on this ice, in this rink.
"It means a lot."
Along with Allard and Celebrini, he meant a lot to Canada in a solid curtain-raising performance.
SONG CHOICE
Canada's management settled on "Ordinary Day" by Great Big Sea as the country's goal song to succeed last year's "Heave Away" pick by The Fables.
Allard said the players weren't sure when it was first played at a team meeting Monday.
"A bit skeptical," he explained. "But as we heard it with the fans and everything, it was really good."
Part of the reason for the skepticism might be the tune was released in 1997 -- long before any of them were born.
"To be honest, no," Allard said when asked if he'd heard the song prior to Monday. "But we're hearing it lots now, and hopefully we'll hear it lots throughout the tournament.
"It's got a good ring."
UP NEXT
Canada faces Latvia on Wednesday, while Finland takes on Germany.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20,6 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf,” his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Sweden moves a step closer to NATO membership after Turkiye's parliamentary committee gives approval
The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee gave its consent to Sweden's bid to join NATO on Tuesday, drawing the previously non-aligned Nordic country closer to membership in the western military alliance.
Politics
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
-
It's a bird, it’s a plane — it's a flying firehose robot prototype called the 'Dragon Firefighter'
Researchers in Japan are working on a remote-controlled firehose that ‘flies’ by shooting jets of water out at the ground to propel itself through the air. They’re calling the experiment the ‘Dragon Firefighter.'
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Entertainment
-
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
-
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
-
2023 (Taylor's Version): The year in pop culture
Take a trip down memory lane and relive all the pop culture moments of 2023.