Regina Pats phenom Connor Bedard named to Canadian junior men's hockey team at 16

Connor Bedard skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Connor Bedard skates during a practice at the Canadian World Junior Hockey Championships selection camp in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE SPORTS NEWS