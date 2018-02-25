

The Associated Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

IOC President Thomas Bach has handed off the Olympic flag to the mayor of Beijing, Chen Jining, symbolising the Winter Games' journey over the next four years from Pyeongchang, South Korea, to the Chinese capital in 2022.

Beijing will be the first city to host both the summer and winter games. It hosted the summer edition in 2008.

The handover of the Olympic flag from one host city to the next was followed by a high-tech lightshow where illuminated giant pandas and dancers skated around the Olympic Stadium.

9 p.m.

The medal ceremony for the women's cross country skiing 30km mass start classic is taking place at the closing ceremony. The 37-year-old Marit Bjorgen of Norway won her eighth career gold medal and 15th overall since she began competing at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Bjoergen won five medals at the Pyeongchang Games, more than any other athlete.

Medals are also being presented for the men's mass start 50km. Iivo Niskanen won Finland's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games. Russian athletes won silver and bronze. The Olympic flag was raised for them instead of Russia's flag because Russia is still being punished for doping in Sochi in 2014.

The Russian athletes marched into the stadium without their flag hours earlier in the ceremony, after the IOC upheld the ban against them. They wore jackets with the "Olympic Athlete from Russia" logo on the chest.

8:55 p.m.

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants to know what Ivanka Trump is doing at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.

Kenworthy tweeted a photo of his teammates Sunday and said: "So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka."

He then used an abbreviated profanity in asking why she was there.

The elder daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump is watching the closing ceremony in the same box as South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She has said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Kenworthy earlier made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run.

8:45 p.m.

The South Korean president's office says a North Korean delegate to Olympics has said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with U.S.

The Blue House, South Korea's presidential office, reported the news during the games' closing ceremony. It did not immediately have further details.

The United States and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war after an armistice in 1953, have been at odds for decades. In recent months the war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated as the North tests nuclear missiles and Washington pushes it to disarm.

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is at the closing ceremony and sitting in the same box with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.

8:30 p.m.

The athletes are marching into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games

Those who won medals are wearing them. Most are waving at the crowd.

Flagbearers from all of the countries came first and are standing in a circle in the centre of the stadium and waving the flags as the athletes parade in around them.

Volunteers wearing hats with the Olympic tiger mascot, Soohorang, are dancing around them.

8:20 p.m.

A top North Korean official and U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter are in the same VIP box to watch the closing of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party Central Committee, sat behind presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was smiling as luminaries were introduced. She did not appear to interact with the North Korean official.

Both stood for South Korea's national anthem.

If they communicated, it would represent unusual direct contact between the White House and the upper echelons of North Korea's government.

8:15 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is watching the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the same box as Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. IOC President Thomas Bach is also in the box with them.

Moon shook their hands as he was introduced at the start of the ceremony.

Ivanka Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the ceremony. She has spent the past two days attending events and meeting athletes.

An electric guitarist is playing surrounded by performers in traditional dress.

8 p.m.

The closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics is officially underway.

Athletes will march, the popular K-pop band EXO will perform, and Pyeongchang officials will officially hand over responsibility for the Winter Games to Beijing, which will host them in 2022.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. She's leading the U.S. delegation.

One thing that won't happen is the Russian delegation marching under its own flag. Athletes will march under the Olympic flag and in neutral uniforms as continued punishment for doping in Sochi in 2014.

7:45 p.m.

People are filing into Pyeongchang Olympic stadium for the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Dancers from all over the world are entertaining the crowd and an announcer is trying to get people pumped up. It's about 33 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius,) much warmer than it was for the opening ceremony, but people are still taking advantage of packs with hand warmers, blankets and hats that were left on their seats.

Among those in attendance are the North Korean cheerleaders who have captivated the world over the past few weeks.

They filed into the Olympic Stadium a couple of hours before the ceremony got underway. Some people took selfies with them in the background.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. She's leading the U.S. delegation.