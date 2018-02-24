

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada's Justin Kripps finished sixth in four-man bobsled on the final day of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The pilot from Summerland, B.C., clocked a combined four-run time of three minutes 16.69 seconds at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Kripps, Jesse Lumsden of Burlington, Ont., Alex Kopacz of London, Ont., and Ottawa's Seyi Smith were fifth following Saturday's first run, and moved up one spot in the second heat.

But the Canadian quartet fell back two spots in Sunday's final two trips down the track as Swiss and Latvian sleds pulled ahead of them.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis won gold in 3:15.85.

Korea's Won Yunjong and Germany's Nico Walther tied for silver in 3:16.38.

Hamilton's Nick Poloniato, Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., London's Josh Kirkpatrick and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask., were 12th in 3:17.81.

Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., Calgary's Lascelles Brown, and the Edmonton duo of Bryan Barnett and Neville Wright wound up 16th in 3:17.96.

Kripps and Kopacz raced to a dramatic gold-medal tie with Friedrich and Margis in two-man bobsled on Monday.

Canada failed to reach the men's Olympic bobsled podium in Sochi, Russia, four years ago.

Lyndon Rush won bronze in four-man at the 2010 Games in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., for the country's first men's four-man medal since 1964 in Innsbruck, Austria.