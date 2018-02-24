

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary man managed to capture how many Canadians felt after the gold medal women’s hockey game in Pyeongchang, where Canada lost to the U.S. 3-2 in a nail-biting shootout.

Michael Tobin, 36, tells CTV News Channel he sat down in the stands at Thursday’s game, turned around and saw “Today” show co-hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb behind him.

Near the end of the game, his mother text messaged him to ask where he was seated, so he decided to film the American celebrities and send it to her.

Just then, Team U.S.A. scored, earning the gold medal. The famous Americans behind him went wild.

Still rolling, the video captured Tobin looking unimpressed while Roker and Kotb jumped up and down. He tweeted it out with the caption, “Clearly, this Canadian picked the wrong section to sit in ‘TODAY.’”

The video has been more than 100,000 times.

Tobin was invited onto “Today” to share his story, and express his love for Kotb.

Roker made clear to the audience that Tobin and his fellow Canadians “couldn’t have been nicer.”

Tobin even shared his snacks with them, he said.

Tobin says he knew his video “would capture what most Canadians were probably feeling in that moment,” but adds that it was “all in good fun.”

With files from CTV Calgary