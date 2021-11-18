Priestman looks to extend unbeaten run in a pair of December games in Mexico

Canada runs on to the field after defeating Sweden in the penalty shoot-out in the women's soccer final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Canada runs on to the field after defeating Sweden in the penalty shoot-out in the women's soccer final during the summer Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

MORE SPORTS NEWS