Preakness officials say they're considering changing the timing of the second Triple Crown race

Horses compete during the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore. Preakness officials say they are considering moving the second Triple Crown race back to four weeks after the Kentucky Derby instead of two weeks later, which would change the timing that has been in place for more than half a century. Aidan Butler, CEO of 1/ST Racing, which owns and runs Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore where the Preakness is run, said it's necessary to take a close look at making changes, citing horse safety among the reasons. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

