Perez in pole for Saudi Arabian GP day after nearby attack

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS