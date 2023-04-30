Perez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates on the podium as he won the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates on the podium as he won the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

MORE SPORTS NEWS