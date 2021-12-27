Panthers send players home after 6 more positive COVID tests

Carolina Panthers players run across the practice field at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Carolina Panthers players run across the practice field at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

MORE SPORTS NEWS