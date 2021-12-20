NHL announces league-wide shutdown from Wednesday to Christmas Day
The NHL logo is seen on a goal at a Nashville Predators practice rink in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 17, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey
The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association have announced the suspension of all operations from Wednesday to Christmas Day amid an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.
All team facilities will be closed until Boxing Day, the league and players' association announced in a joint statement Monday night.
The decision will result in five additional NHL games being postponed. Games are scheduled to resume next Monday.
