Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks on court ahead of a practice session on day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Thursday July 7, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
WIMBLEDON, England -
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.
"Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it's because I have to pull out from the tournament," Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.
Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.