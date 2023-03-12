More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

Soccer broadcaster Gary Lineker arrives ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea, at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, on March 11, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Soccer broadcaster Gary Lineker arrives ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea, at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, on March 11, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS