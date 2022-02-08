Mexican skater is a rare Latin American at Winter Olympics

Donovan Carrillo, of Mexico, competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Donovan Carrillo, of Mexico, competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

