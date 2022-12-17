Melbourne soccer match abandoned after goalkeeper attacked by fans

A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates after fans stormed the pitch during the round eight A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park, on Dec. 17, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates after fans stormed the pitch during the round eight A-League Men's match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park, on Dec. 17, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS