Martinelli's winner keeps Arsenal's perfect start going

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

MORE SPORTS NEWS