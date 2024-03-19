Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of Aryna Sabalenka, dies at 42

Konstantin Koltsov, a former member of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died at age 42.

The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a statement Tuesday that said first responders were called to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort early Monday after a report that a man jumped from a balcony. The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation but police said Koltsov's death is being treated as an "apparent suicide."

"No foul play is suspected," the statement said.

Sabalenka is scheduled to open play in the Miami Open on Friday as the No. 2 seed. Multiple outlets said the Tennis Channel reported Sabalenka will remain in the tournament but will not take part in media sessions.

A native of Belarus, Koltsov went on to play and serve as an assistant coach for Salavat Yulaev of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League after his stint with the Penguins.

"He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans," read the team statement, translated from Russian.

"Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team's coaching staff.

"The hockey club 'Salavat Yulaev' expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov. Bright memory..."

Media reports said Koltsov and Sabalenka, also from Belarus, had been together since 2021. Last April, she posted a touching birthday message to Koltsov on Instagram that included a series of photos of them together.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote in a note translated from Russian and sprinkled with heart emojis. "You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health. I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you."

Koltsov, a forward, played 144 games with the Penguins over three seasons from 2002-06. He had 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in his NHL career. The Penguins selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 1999 NHL Draft.

He played with both Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby in his final season in Pittsburgh. He also represented Belarus in the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and in nine world championships.

Field Level Media