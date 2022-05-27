Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players

Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.

TSN first reported the settlement Thursday, it was later confirmed by Sportsnet.

The plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, claimed she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior team.

The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages.

Details of the settlement were not released.

None of the allegations against the players have been proven in court.

"Hockey Canada is deeply troubled by the very serious allegations of sexual assault regarding members of the 2017-18 National Junior Hockey Team," Hockey Canada said in a statement. "As soon as Hockey Canada became aware of this matter in 2018, we contacted local police authorities to inform them."

Hockey Canada said the woman chose not to speak with the police or with Hockey Canada's independent investigator.

The organization said the woman also chose not to identify the players involved.

"This was her right and we fully respect her wishes," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Hockey League is launching its own investigation into the allegations.

"We will endeavour to determine the underlying facts and, to the extent this may involve players who are now in the NHL, we will determine what action, if any, would be appropriate," the league said in statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021