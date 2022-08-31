Hockey Canada needs to realize Canadians have lost confidence in its leadership: Trudeau

During a press conference after a small shuffle to his cabinet Wednesday, Trudeau was asked about Hockey Canada’s recent show of support for its executive team members as calls continue for a change in leadership within the organization.

“Making sure that Canadians have confidence in those organizations is a basic need, and it's fairly clear that both the government and Canadians in general have lost confidence in the leadership at Hockey Canada,” he said.

“The longer it takes for Hockey Canada to realize that, the more difficulties they're going to face."

In a brief statement released on Monday, Andrea Skinner, Hockey Canada’s interim chair of the board of directors, said the board is supporting its president Scott Smith and his executive team as the organization undergoes a governance review.

Hockey Canada has faced major backlash over its handling of sexual assault allegations made by a woman who said she was assaulted by members of the 2018 men's world junior team. Hockey Canada settled the claim for an undisclosed amount, and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Trudeau had similar strong words for the organization in July when he said Hockey Canada needed a “real reckoning,” as he called for further transparency and accountability from its leadership.

So far, only one Hockey Canada board chair member, Michael Brind’Amour, has stepped down, a couple of months early before his term expires in November. However, other sports organizations and sexual assault advocates continue to push for a change in leadership and further investigations into the allegations.