Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, has died. He was 88
Herb Kohl, a former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died. He was 88.
His death Wednesday was announced by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, which did not give a cause but said he died after a brief illness.
"More than anything, Herb loved Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and that is where he chose to live out his days," Kohl's foundation said in a statement. "He touched an incalculable number of lives, and those who love him would remark that he is among the most decent people to ever walk the earth."
Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state. He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing to him to portray himself as "nobody's senator but yours."
In the Senate, a body renowned for egos, Kohl was an unusual figure. He was quiet and not one to seek credit, yet effective on issues important to the state, especially dairy policy. He was one of the richest members of the Senate, and the Senate's only professional sports team owner.
"Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others," Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. "Wisconsin's seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations."
Kohl was born in Milwaukee, where he was a childhood friend of Bud Selig, who went on to become commissioner of the MLB. The two roomed together at the University of Wisconsin and remained friends in adulthood.
After receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1956, Kohl went on to earn a master's degree in business administration from Harvard University in 1958, and he served in the Army Reserve from 1958-64. He helped grow the family-owned business, Kohl's grocery and department stores, and served as company president in the 1970s. The corporation was sold in 1979.
Kohl also got into Wisconsin politics in the 1970s, serving as chair of the state Democratic Party from 1975 to 1977.
In 1985, Kohl bought the Bucks for US$18 million.
"I am pleased, happy and delighted," he said at a news conference. "The Milwaukee Bucks are in Milwaukee and they are going to stay in Milwaukee."
The team was in the middle of its sixth straight winning season when Kohl bought it, and it went on to post winning records in the first six full seasons with Kohl as owner, before stumbling through most of the 1990s. The team improved in the late '90s and early 2000s. In 2006, Kohl, owner of the small-market Bucks, was one of eight league owners to ask then-NBA Commissioner David Stern to implement revenue sharing.
He eventually sold the team in 2014 to New York billionaires Wes Edens and Marc Lasry. He contributed $100 million toward construction of Fiserv Forum to replace the aging Bradley Center arena, helping ensure the team would remain in Milwaukee. The arena opened in 2018. Three years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks past the Phoenix Suns to claim the NBA championship, the team's first since 1971.
"There was never any doubt about his extraordinary commitment to the franchise and city that he loved, and his vision and unparalleled financial contribution towards a new arena in Milwaukee will forever be remembered," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "I send my deepest condolences to Senator Kohl's family, friends and the Bucks organization. He will be deeply missed by his NBA family."
Kohl's civic commitments extended well beyond keeping professional basketball in Wisconsin. He donated $25 million to the University of Wisconsin to help fund construction of the Kohl Center, home to the school's basketball and hockey teams. It was the single largest private donation in university history.
"I was very happy to be in a position to help build a first-rate, state-of-the-art sports arena," Kohl once said. "I think it cements the university's reputation as one of the premier athletic programs in the Big Ten and the country."
He also used his own money to fund the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, which donates money for scholarships and fellowships to students, teachers and schools in Wisconsin.
In 1988, Kohl decided to run for the Senate, following the announcement that Sen. William Proxmire was retiring, and defeated then-state Sen. Susan Engeleiter, the Republican candidate. He won reelection in 1994, 2000 and 2006. His considerable fortune helped scare away the Republican Party from mounting a serious challenge in 2006.
Kohl never accepted a pay raise in the Senate; he drew a salary of $89,500 every year, the same pay he got when he entered the Senate in 1989, returning the rest to the Treasury Department.
In the Senate, Kohl tended to home state interests. He opposed the Northeast Dairy Compact, a program opposed by Midwestern dairy farmers, and helped prevent it from being renewed in Congress. Kohl was instrumental in coming up with a replacement program, the Milk Income Loss Contract, which paid dairy farmers cash when prices fell below a certain level; the program especially helped Wisconsin dairy farmers.
As the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations agriculture subcommittee, which controls the budget of the Department of Agriculture, Kohl had a strong say on farm policy. He was also the top Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee and the Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. Kohl served as chair of all three panels when Democrats were in the majority.
Kohl didn't mind doing things in the Senate without much credit. As Congress became more and more partisan, the diminutive Kohl almost seemed to be a throwback to another era.
"I am a person who does not believe in invective," he once said. "I never go out and look to grab the mike or go in front of the TV camera. When I go to work everyday, I check my ego at the door."
He was succeeded by Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin's first female senator and the Senate's first openly gay member.
Kohl, who never married, said that being single gave him time to balance the demands of life as a senator and owner. A sign on his Senate office desk said: "The Bucks Stop Here."
------
Former AP reporter Frederic J. Frommer in Washington, D.C., was the primary writer of this obituary. AP reporter Todd Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how Canadians feel about 2023 and the top word they use to describe it
Another calendar year has all but passed, and as Canadians reflect on the past 12 months, public opinion research firm the Angus Reid Institute says 2023 is receiving mixed reviews. The firm asked 1,500 people how satisfied they are with the year, and some of the answers may surprise you.
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
U.S. court rejects sentence appeal by Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'
Guzman, who for years led the powerful Sinaloa cartel that is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico, had filed habeas corpus petitions - civil suits used to assess whether an imprisonment is lawful - and asked for legal representation in this appeal.
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
After becoming the subject of a study involving cycling, Steven Iseman's life changed again when data showed it improved several of his Parkinson's symptoms.
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
Politics
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
Health
-
How long-distance cycling became a useful therapy for one Parkinson's patient
After becoming the subject of a study involving cycling, Steven Iseman's life changed again when data showed it improved several of his Parkinson's symptoms.
-
Pets may help health of lonely older adults, study suggests
A new study suggests that animal companions may offer health benefits for older adults who live alone.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
-
The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its stories to train chatbots
The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
-
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot release
Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot.
-
Shakira’s hometown unveils a giant bronze statue of the Colombian pop star
The six-meter (20-feet) tall monument depicts the multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner in one of her famous belly dancing outfits, with her hips swaying to her right and her arms raised gracefully toward the sky.